Vergara finally gets the money, the salary that awaits Vela in Chivas – El Futbolero México

After much speculation and anticipation, it has been confirmed that Carlos Vela has received an offer from Chivas, the beloved Mexican team that is willing to shell out an impressive salary to bring him back to the Liga MX.

Vela, who currently plays for Los Angeles FC in the MLS, has been the subject of much transfer talk in recent months. Real Sociedad, Vela’s former club in Spain, has also expressed interest in bringing the talented forward back to Europe.

It seems Vela is in high demand, with Mexican clubs like Cruz Azul reportedly making failed attempts to bring him back to the country. Despite the interest from various clubs, Vela’s future remains uncertain as he weighs his options.

Where will Vela end up? Will he make a return to Europe with Real Sociedad, or will he make a much-anticipated comeback to the Liga MX with Chivas? Fans are eagerly awaiting news of Vela’s decision as the transfer window heats up with the possibility of a major signing. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

