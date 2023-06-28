After the Court ruling, San Juan elects governor and another Uñac will seek to retain power

San Juan will celebrate this Sunday an unprecedented electoral day in which only the categories of governor and vice will be in dispute. This election will be the resumption after the ruling of the Supreme Court that disqualified the candidacy for reelection of the current governor Sergio Uñac. Last May, the citizens of San Juan had already voted to elect the rest of the local authorities, but now they will have the opportunity to decide exclusively on who will be the maximum provincial leader.

The Supreme Court ruling ordered the suspension of the elections originally scheduled for May 14, while it was resolved whether the provincial Constitution allowed the candidacy of Sergio Uñac for a new term.

Subsequently, the highest court ruled that Uñac could not be a candidate for re-election due to a violation of article 5 of the National Constitution, referring to the republican system of government.

Consequently, the governor himself set out in search of replace his candidacy within the ruling party, and concluded with his brother, the national senator, Rubén Uñac.

Elections 2023 in San Juan: how the counting modality will be for each political party

In these elections, the Open Democratic Participation System (SIPAD) will govern, similar to the Ley de Lemas. This system establishes the taxation of the votes of the candidates of the same political space towards the one who is the winner in an internal competition. This modality will allow a fast adjudication of the results.

In total, ten formulas will compete for the governorship of San Juan. The official coalition “Vamos”, headed by Rubén Uñac and the mayor Cristian Andino, is presented as part of the motto “Todos por San Juan”. Other formulas also participate within this motto, such as “Volver”, led by José Luis Gioja and Fabián Gramajo.

Together for Change (JxC) presents four formulas, among which Marcelo Orrego and Fabián Martín stand out. In addition, the so-calledLibertarians” led by Javier Milei are presented with three lists.

Uñaquista ruling party will seek to repeat the victory obtained in the May elections, where it obtained a majority in the provincial Legislature and in the Deliberative Councils. On the other hand, the giojismo aspires to win the internal one with the candidacy of Rubén Uñac.

In the opposition, the followers of Marcelo Orrego and Fabián Martín They expect a change and the support of other sublemmas to compete against the Peronists.

With a vote taxation system, the outcome of the elections may be uncertain, since the candidate with the most individual votes will not necessarily become governor. The provisional scrutiny is expected to be completed between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Elections 2023 in San Juan: who are the candidates in San Juan

All the candidates for governor of San Juan. Photo Infobae.

In the provincial general elections of San Juan 2023, the following formulas are presented to governor and lieutenant governor:

Front San Juan for All

Rubén Unac and Cristian Andino

José Luis Gioja and Fabián Gramajo

United by San Juan

Marcelo Orrego and Fabian Martin

Marcelo Arancibia and Oscar Marconi

Sergio Vallejos and Federica Mariconda

Eduardo Cáceres and Romina López

Development and Freedom Front

Yolanda Aguero and Jorge Escobar

Paola Miers and Carlos Iramain

Agustín Ramírez and Eduardo Beatrice

Left Front and Workers

Cristian Jurado and Gloria Cimino



