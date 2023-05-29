After the new interview by Jey Mammón, the publication of Lucas Benvenuto

Jey Mammón gave a new and revealing interview in which he talked about his present after the storm that broke out when Lucas Benvenuto’s complaint against him was made public.

In the interview, the driver said that he does not know if he will return to television.

On the other hand, he talked about his state of mind and said that his current state was “like being dead in life.”

Benvenuto’s words after Jey Mammón’s statements

The interview was published this Saturday and this Sunday, Lucas Benvenuto made a significant publication on his networks.

In the publication, the young man, who is a certified ice skating instructor, said that he was encouraged to make a presentation with the public again: “A moment that I had not planned to live.”

Among what he wrote next to the video of him skating that he uploaded to his Instagram, there are two statements that indirectly mention what he has experienced in recent times related to the complaint against Jey.

First, Lucas expresses: “The body is not the same as it was a few years ago… and I was very exhausted from so much stress experienced these months.”

Then, he made reference to his last resolution related to this whole issue, that of not talking to the media anymore: “I am so happy to have respected the decision not to talk about everything that ever did me wrong, and to continue … ”.