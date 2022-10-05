Home Entertainment After the park started singing, “Sue the Five People” pushed the popular song Live MV | Children’s New Paradise | Yunan |
[Epoch Times, October 5, 2022](Reported by The Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) The Taiwanese band “Five People” contracted the Taipei Children’s New Park last month and held a one-night fantasy limited concert that made fans unable to stop. It was released on the evening of the 4th. The popular song “Give You a Bottle of Magic Potion” Live MV, which has exceeded 100 million views, relives their Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Yun An, the lead singer in charge of lyrics and songwriting, said: “This song gives us more magical feelings. When I finished the song, I didn’t expect it to resonate so much. Later, I felt everyone’s warm expectations after it was released. So no matter where we sang, we were all intimidated by the huge energy that this song evoked, it seemed like it was really magic!”

Tell five people to create a new one-night limited fantasy paradise. (believe music provided)

Talking about the inspiration for the creation of “Give You a Bottle of Magic Potion”, Yun An revealed that he initially thought of a question: “If the other half is a magician, would you still be worried about how to deal with your parents?” It’s interesting, I don’t care, what I care about is that your father told me where to live after marriage / Your mother told me to pay the bride price tomorrow”, etc. Later, I considered the lyrics to be too realistic, and it was overturned and turned into the final The released version “The universe is interesting, I don’t care, what I care about is that you hold my hand”, which has become the latest confession album.

Before the concert, the five people also took advantage of the free time to play roller coasters, flying chairs and merry-go-rounds, and the process was also recorded.

Tell five people to create a new one-night limited fantasy paradise. The picture (left) is the female lead singer Can Qing, and the right is the male lead singer Yun An. (believe music provided)

The lead singer Can Qing shared that it was the first time for the members to play amusement facilities at night, which brought a different freshness to everyone. However, the team also worked hard to capture the appearance of the five members.

Drummer Zheqian said: “Everyone of us played the roller coaster and other rides 3 times, and the photography team even sat 9 times in a row. In order to shoot, they had to turn their bodies around to ride. Hard work!” They wanted to film the process of taking the free fall, but after experiencing it once, they found it was too scary and gave up.

Tell the five people to play the amusement facilities in the park on the eve of the concert. (believe music provided)

The five are also preparing for a new album and larger performance plans, and they will continue to meet fans at various performance venues before the end of the year.

“Give you a bottle of magic potion” Live MV (click here).

