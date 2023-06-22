Ailén Lascano Micaz became the first swimmer from Río Negro to cross the English Channel

This is Ailén Lascano Micaz, A young Viedma swimmer in icy waters, who met a new challenge in her career. This time, swam non-stop for 13 hours from England to France through the English Channel.

The proof started last night at 10pm (Argentine time) in the company of Captain Stuart Glesson and his Sea Leopad team. The athlete who excels in each test launched the challenge of crossing from Dover (England) to France.

The English Channel, which divides France and Great Britain, It has an approximate length of 560 km and on this occasion, the swimmer from Vieda managed to cross the channel in 13 hours without a break.

After almost 14 hours of bracingAilén was able to achieve one of the great challenges he had as an extreme athlete in icy waters. At the end, it was believed that there could be a deviation that would prevent the young woman from Río Negro from reaching the coast, but she was finally able to climb the rocks to celebrate a new event in her career.





