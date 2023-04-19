Home » Air Jordan 5 Takes the Lead in the Latest Retro Color “Burgundy”
Entertainment

by admin
Air Jordan 5’s latest re-engraved color “Burgundy” was the first to expose the official photo album and release date at the end of last year. This time, we will bring readers the first photo album.

Although this album is not paired with shoelaces, you can still feel the wonderful collision of wine red color matching and silver gray details. The Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” debuted in 2006 for the first time. The suede upper is selected to present the theme color “Burgundy”, with a “Flint Grey” color matching tongue, inner lining, midsole jagged block and heel Jumpman Logo. The iconic breathable mesh plastic sheet further sets off the frankness of the gray and silver, and finally uses the ice sole design that is very popular with shoe fans as the finishing touch.

This shoe is expected to be officially launched on September 9, 2023, with a suggested price of $225. Interested readers please pay attention.

