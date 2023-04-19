Home » Rumor: Tango Games Works Making JRPG – – Gamereactor
by admin
Tango Gameworks went gold earlier this year when it released Hi-Fi Rush in stealth, which has become hugely popular. But that’s a rare bird, as they’re known for horror-focused The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo.

But Reddit leaker eXtas1s claims that this won’t be the last time the Japanese developer spreads its wings. Their sources seem to be at least somewhat trustworthy, claiming that Tango Gameworks is currently developing a JRPG set in a new universe.

If you really like their horror games, there’s still a chance they’re making something you’ll like too, as they’re reportedly working on a second game as well. Since Tango Gameworks is Microsoft’s first (and only) Japanese studio, we can definitely see them trying to expand their audience by making JRPGs while filling the void of first-party titles for the Xbox.

Before going any further, please take all of this with a huge grain of salt.

