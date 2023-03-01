Luminous Productions, which developed “Forspoken” (the land of the curse), announced yesterday (28) that it will merge with its parent company Square Enix in May. Square Enix will take over all affairs, and the studio brand is equivalent to elimination.

Luminous Productions was established in 2018. It originally came from the second development department of Square Enix, which was the development team of “Final Fantasy XV” (FF15) at that time. The then directorTabata leads the way with the goal of developing 3A games. But within a year Tabata left.

According to the announcement, Square Enix stated that the merger is part of measures to strengthen the group’s internal competitiveness. In addition, Luminous Productions said that “Forspoken” is also working on a performance-improving update, which will be released as soon as possible.

Luminous Productions has been established for five years with the goal of developing 3A games, and has developed the Stadia version of “FF15” and two works of “Forspoken”.

The sales data of “Forspoken” has not yet been announced. Regardless of the controversy caused by this work, the follow-up results seem to have not reached the original expected level.