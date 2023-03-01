Rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, dark chocolate offers several health benefits: here they are

A square of dark chocolate a day keeps the doctor away.

Yes, that’s right, the famous saying is not quite like that. However it is proven that there are in fact huge health benefits associated with daily consumption of a few grams of melted chocolate.

To be considered dark, chocolate must contain at least 50% cocoacocoa butter and sugar, and must not contain milk (except in trace amounts which can occur due to cross-contamination during production).

In fact, cocoa is rich in flavanols, plant chemicals that are excellent for health thanks to their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-free radical properties.

The darker the chocolate, the more cocoa it contains and the greater the health benefits.

**It’s impossible to resist chocolate, science says so**

Dark Chocolate: 7 Health Benefits

(Continued under the photo)

Dark chocolate protects heart health

Several studies have shown that dark chocolate offers a number of benefits which, when combined, help to protect the body from cardiovascular diseases.

This type of chocolate has anti-inflammatory and anti-thrombotic effects, which can help prevent blood clots from forming. It also has anti-hypertensive properties, which help reduce blood pressure.

Reduces the risk of diabetes

Eating chocolate every day doesn’t seem like the best way to prevent diabetes at all. However, scientific research has shown that moderate amounts, when consumed as part of a healthy diet, could actually improve the way the body metabolizes glucose.

The types of flavanols present in dark chocolate in fact reduce the risk factors associated with insulin resistance. Insulin resistance causes high blood glucose levels and is the hallmark of type 2 diabetes.

Reduces blood pressure

Some research suggests that dark chocolate may have a positive effect on health reduction in blood pressure.

Intake of moderate portions would indeed contribute to blood vessel flexibility, relieving the stiffness of the arteries and improving their function. This can help reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, which occurs when the buildup of plaque and fats on the inside walls of the arteries restricts blood flow.

Dark chocolate is good for the skin

Vitamins and minerals such as copper, iron, magnesium and manganese are a panacea for our skin. And luck has it that dark chocolate is rich in these substances.

Manganese, for example, supports the production of collagen, a protein that helps keep skin young and healthy. Additionally, several previous studies have also found that high levels of antioxidants present can protect the skin from the powerful ultraviolet rays emitted by the sun.

Improve sleep

Industry experts have stated that dark chocolate helps improve our circadian rhythm.

This food, in fact, increases the serotonin, a hormone that helps us fall asleep at night. Dark chocolate is also rich in tryptophanan amino acid that regulates sleep.

Improve physical performance in the gym

One study found that 40 grams of dark chocolate a day improved the athletic endurance of participants, i.e. how long they could actually train. According to the researchers, this is due to a type of flavanol in cocoa called epicatechina which has been shown to increase the production of nitric oxide in the body.

Nitric oxide is a vasodilator, which means it relaxes our muscles, allowing blood vessels to widen; exactly what we need when running or lifting weights in the gym.