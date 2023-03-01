CFCL will hold its first offline fashion collection show at Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023. The show will be held in the “Galerie Haute” space in Palais de Tokyo, a famous art museum in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. The new series takes “knitting-ware” as the theme, and the design created by computer programming is mainly determined by mathematical calculation functions. As mathematical models, these functions reflect universal laws of nature that allow humans to accomplish many things. CFCL refers to the mathematical models behind civilization and nature when developing programming aid knitwear. At the same time, CFCL pursues an aesthetic feeling that transcends digital descriptions, satisfies the logic and function of clothing, and fully meets the elegant needs of contemporary lifestyles.

The “POTTERY” design has become a CFCL signature since the brand released its first collection. This season, CFCL uses recycled polyester and shimmering faux fur yarns to create glamorous knitted dresses. Made with 3D printing technology, these long dresses are directly generated from programming data, making them comfortable to wear for special occasions. The design of this series is inspired by the Euler spiral used in snail shells, the Greek Ionic column and the intersection of highways. Woven in a spiral shape using virgin extra-thick yarns and a stretchy finish. Sleeves and body sections are tubular separately and seamed at the armholes. Unlike chunky winter knits, this constructed silhouette is created with computer programmed construction and very strong yarn construction.

In addition, the shoes in the new series are jointly designed by CFCL and the sports brand ASICS. Initiated by the Japanese Ministry of the Environment, the project aims to embody the Japanese pioneering technology represented by ASICS. This pair of joint shoes is based on the ASICS classic series GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95. This is the lowest carbon footprint of any sneaker produced during the material life cycle from sourcing to manufacturing, shipping, use and disposal. In the production process, ASICS selects low-carbon footprint materials and rebuilds the production supply chain from bottom to top, reducing the carbon dioxide emissions in the life cycle of each pair of shoes to 1.95 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent, and bringing excellent quality to the wearer and great comfort.