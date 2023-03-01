



[Mobile China News]Recently, OnePlus officially announced that its new phone, OnePlus Ace 2V, is officially finalized. The phone will be officially released at 14:30 on March 7. After the official announcement, the official conveniently started a warm-up promotion for the aircraft. On the morning of March 1, Li Jie, the president of OnePlus, announced on his personal Weibo the chip onboard the new phone and the AnTuTu running score reflecting the performance level.

OnePlus Ace2V

Li Jie said in Weibo that OnePlus Ace 2V has achieved double dominance in performance running points in the same gear and on the same platform. He said that OnePlus Ace 2V subverted industry practices and achieved dimensionality reduction with the Dimensity 9000 flagship chip. After professional tuning by hundreds of engineers, OnePlus Ace 2V’s AnTuTu running score exceeded 1.05 million. The performance of the 9000 products has also achieved the first place. OnePlus Ace 2V has achieved double top performance. It may be the most powerful mobile phone in the same gear!

OnePlus Ace2V running score

Dimensity 9000 is a mobile platform processor released by MediaTek at the “Dimensity Flagship Strategy and New Platform Conference” on December 16, 2021. It adopts TSMC’s 4nm process, and the CPU uses “1+3+4” three-dimensional Cluster Armv9 architecture, composed of 1 Cortex X2 3.05GHz large core, 3 Cortex A710 2.85GHz large cores and 4 Cortex A510 1.8GHz small cores, the GPU is ARM Mali-G710 MC10, and integrates 6-core APU at the same time, supporting LPDDR5X 7500Mbps memory and UFS3.1 flash memory.

OnePlus Ace2V front

OnePlus Ace2V back

In addition to strong performance, OnePlus also hopes to popularize the flagship experience through OnePlus Ace 2V. OnePlus officially launched the industry initiative of “eliminating the screen plastic bracket and eliminating cheap back cover technology“, hoping to popularize the flagship quality to the end. OnePlus said that the OnePlus Ace 2V will not use a plastic screen bracket, which can effectively improve the front view of the phone. At the same time, the back cover of the phone will use the two flagship crafts of celadon and black rock. The former uses the flagship celadon glass process, while the latter uses the flagship silk glass process.



