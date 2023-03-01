(Original title: Sure enough, the United States and Germany quarreled)

Tank data map

Sure enough, the United States and Germany quarreled.

One is the boss of the world, and the other is the boss of Europe.The world boss is very aggrieved, we were forced this time, and it was you Germans who forced us.

This involves the so-called “Tank Alliance” – U.S. President Biden previously announced that he would provide Ukraine with M1 main battle tanks; tank.

This is considered an important turning point in Western aid to Ukraine, which used to be more of a defensive weapon and is now an offensive main battle tank. The first batch of four Leopard 2 tanks from Poland has been delivered to Ukraine.

Is there any secret behind this?

Sullivan, assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs, recently disclosed that Biden was actually forced to do so. “At that time, the Germans told Biden that they were not going to provide Ukraine with German Leopard 2 main battle tanks unless the President of the United States also agreed to provide American ones. Abrams (M1) main battle tank.”

According to Sullivan, Ukraine only needed Leopard 2 at that time, and did not need M1 at all, but the Germans did not budge. In order to “unify the alliance” and “ensure that Ukraine gets what it wants”, in the end, Biden gritted his teeth and stomped his feet :agree!

“President (Biden) said, well, let me be the leader of the free world. If you (Germany) provide Leopard 2 tanks now, I will provide M1 in the future.”

What’s the meaning?

1. The Ukrainians don’t need the American M1 main battle tank at all.

2. The U.S. did this out of compromise and was forced by the Germans.

3. At the critical moment, the United States stood up and became the leader of the free world.

In a word, Germany is very selfish, and the United States is very generous.

Ukrainian Defense Minister poses in front of a tank

What about Germany?

The Germans felt a little confused. The United States has been putting pressure on Germany. You must provide Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. The spring war is coming, and Ukraine urgently needs this main battle tank. Unexpectedly, in a blink of an eye, the Germans agreed to provide it, but the United States said that they were forced by the Germans.

The Germans are also aggrieved.

Regarding Sullivan’s statement, the German government’s deputy spokesman Bichner immediately said: “No, I don’t think so. I am not evaluating Mr. Sullivan’s statement here at all, but to show you how the Federal Government and the Federal Chancellor Talks with the President of the United States. These were good, constructive talks where both sides have been focused on being able to act together.”

Previously, German government spokesman Hebester Reiter refuted the claim that the Leopard 2 tank was linked to the M1 tank: There is no such thing, and there has never been a suggestion or request to make one thing a prerequisite for the other to happen. .

In this regard, Bichner also made it clear: “I don’t have to correct” Hebeschreiter’s previous statement.

But the meaning is also very clear.

1. It is absolutely nothing to say that Germany is persecuting the United States.

2. This is entirely the joint action of the United States and Germany. How could it become persecution?

3. Sullivan, Sullivan, it’s not kind of you to talk nonsense like this.

Scholz data map

But I always feel that Sullivan’s revelations cannot rule out two points.

First, explain to the United States that we are reluctant to provide M1 main battle tanks to Ukraine, but we are the leaders of the free world, so we shoulder the responsibility that the Germans are unwilling to shoulder. At the critical moment, we still have to look at the United States.

Second, it is also to find a step for the United States. The M1 tank will not be fast. According to what the U.S. Secretary of the Army said a few days ago, the fastest delivery of the 31 M1 main battle tanks promised by the United States will not be until next year. Ukraine is in urgent need of tanks now, but American tanks will have to wait until next year. What kind of efficiency is this?

It is estimated that Germany is a dumb person who eats Coptis chinensis—it is hard to tell.The Leopard 2 tank was leaked out and given away, and it was also scolded by the Americans. More importantly, the M1 tank that the United States agreed on has not yet been written off. The boss of Europe was tricked by the boss of the world again.

As for whether Ukraine needs the M1 main battle tank, can it not? But the United States says you don’t need it anymore, do you dare to say that you need it in Ukraine?