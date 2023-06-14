Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.2748 dinars for one euroannounced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.2769 dinars for the euro. Today, the dinar will be worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. This year, the weakest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars to the euro, and the strongest on June 12, when the euro was worth 117.2671 dinars.

