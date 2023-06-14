Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.2748 dinars for one euroannounced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, the official middle exchange rate was 117.2769 dinars for the euro. Today, the dinar will be worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.1 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. This year, the weakest value of the dinar against the European currency was 117.3794 dinars to the euro, and the strongest on June 12, when the euro was worth 117.2671 dinars.

(World)

See also  Margo Robi in a bikini | Fun

You may also like

Udinese News – Possible training dates / Here...

News Udinese – Vicenza or Catanzaro? / The...

World Oceans Day, the NGO BiodiverCité and its...

Pep Guardiola, the best manager of all time?...

At least 103 dead in shipwreck in central...

There are no children among the injured in...

Momčilo Antonijević on horse chestnut for varicose veins...

Mirrorless camera: Advantages and disadvantages for an informed...

Trump “guardian” of Biden and Obama – Corriere...

Reuters report: Trust in traditional media news has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy