Here’s a simple recipe for beer-battered chicken wings.

1 kg of chicken wings

1 can of beer

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 spoon of honey

1 spoon of mustard

2 spoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Baking instructions

Heat the oven to 200 degrees. In a bowl, mix beer, garlic, honey, mustard, olive oil, salt and pepper. Put the chicken wings in another bowl and cover them with the prepared marinade. Mix them well so that all the pieces are soaked in the sauce equally.

Arrange the chicken wings in the oven or in a pan, in both cases lined with baking paper.

Bake the chicken wings for about 35-40 minutes, until they become crispy and golden brown. Turn them over from time to time and pour over the marinade from the container. Take them out of the oven and serve warm

Enjoy this simple and delicious dish!