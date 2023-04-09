Home Sports Federico Valverde is said to have beaten Alex Baena
Federico Valverde is said to have beaten Alex Baena

Federico Valverde is said to have beaten Alex Baena

GAllegations of violence have overshadowed Villarreal FC’s 3-2 win at Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid. Villarreal midfielder Álex Baena reported an assault after the final whistle. “Very saddened by the aggression I suffered after the game,” Baena wrote on Twitter.

AS and Marca newspapers reported that Real Madrid pro Federico Valverde punched Baena in the face after Saturday night’s game in the Bernabéu car park. Neither Valverde directly nor Real Madrid have officially commented on the allegations.

In a statement quoted by Marca, Valverde’s entourage said Baena had made provocative statements to Valverde several times in previous games. “Fede never has problems with anyone. In this case, it was about something very serious that was a long time ago,” the newspaper quoted.

The radio station Cadena Ser, citing the real player’s environment, reported that Baena had previously insulted Valverde and, among other things, made fun of his recently born second son. Baena denied that. “It is completely untrue that I said that,” he tweeted.

