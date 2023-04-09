GAllegations of violence have overshadowed Villarreal FC’s 3-2 win at Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid. Villarreal midfielder Álex Baena reported an assault after the final whistle. “Very saddened by the aggression I suffered after the game,” Baena wrote on Twitter.

AS and Marca newspapers reported that Real Madrid pro Federico Valverde punched Baena in the face after Saturday night’s game in the Bernabéu car park. Neither Valverde directly nor Real Madrid have officially commented on the allegations.

Numerous eyewitnesses

In a statement quoted by Marca, Valverde’s entourage said Baena had made provocative statements to Valverde several times in previous games. “Fede never has problems with anyone. In this case, it was about something very serious that was a long time ago,” the newspaper quoted.

The radio station Cadena Ser, citing the real player’s environment, reported that Baena had previously insulted Valverde and, among other things, made fun of his recently born second son. Baena denied that. “It is completely untrue that I said that,” he tweeted.

According to the reports, there were numerous eyewitnesses to the incident. The 24-year-old Valverde is said to have been waiting for Baena near the guests’ team bus. The Uruguayan could be suspended for three to 12 games for such an attack.

However, media reported that Baena and Villarreal have no plans to file a complaint with the Spanish federation RFEF. In this case, the RFEF Disciplinary Committee could not do anything.

Four days before the quarter-final first leg in the Champions League against Chelsea on Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN), Real coach Carlo Ancelotti did without Toni Kroos on Saturday. Los Blancos remain 12 points behind FC Barcelona, ​​who can extend their lead in Monday’s home game against FC Girona.