Was it a challenge for you to find a connection?

This is a very exciting topic. I quickly noticed that people in Spain and Latin America are very open-minded. They take you with them, be it to a football game or just for a beer after work. It’s all very spontaneous. But that also makes it difficult to form deep friendships. A friend once explained to me that there are peach and coconut cultures. The southern countries are often peach cultures. There, the outside is very soft, it’s relatively easy to get in touch with people. But it is difficult to get to the inner hard core. It is therefore rather difficult to enter into deep bonds. It is different in coconut cultures, such as in Germany and the Netherlands. There many have a rough skin and it is difficult to penetrate. But once you’re through, good relationships and close friendships tend to develop. I now have many Spaniards and Latinos as friends.