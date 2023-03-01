In the last hours in the department of Cesar there have been several traffic accidents in which the vehicle involved are motorcycles, events that have left fatalities.

In one of these cases, the victim was Daniel Segundo Miranda Pertuz, 37 years old. This man of occupation welder, who suffered the accident on February 21 when he was traveling on his motorcycle in the Alto Prado neighborhood of Bosconia and collided with a tree. His death occurred on February 27 at the Simón Bolívar clinic in Valledupar.

In similar circumstances, 24-year-old Carlos Andrés Esquea Flórez died at the Hernando Quintero Blanco Hospital in the municipality of El Paso, the victim of a traffic accident on the road that connects Astrea with the Santa Cecilia township. Carlos was a merchant and collided with a fixed object.

Also in the south of Cesar on the Río de Oro-Aguachica road, a 17-year-old boy identified as Jean Carlos Delgado Pérez lost his life, who was practicing ‘Stunt’ on his motorcycle and when he lost his balance he suffered serious injuries.

The stunt is a discipline that seeks to perform different high-risk stunts and stunts on motorcycles.

It should be remembered that in the municipality of San Martín, a 40-year-old woman and her 4-year-old granddaughter died while traveling on a motorcycle and once the driver tried to avoid a branch and crashed into a truck.

