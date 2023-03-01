Communication and marketing has become more complex today. To reach the right audience, i.e. your target, despite having more tools available (e.g. social channels), other variables must be taken into consideration, such as algorithm changes. It therefore becomes essential to achieve one’s goal, to focus on a good lead magnet, of which you can find excellent examples on Alessandro Pedrazzoli’s blog.

What is it about and how can you actually use it to find new contacts? Let’s see it together.

Lead magnet: the first element for a good marketing strategy

Those who work in the marketing sector will know it well: to reach a potential customer you need to capture their attention. How to do? With the lead magnet, that is, the communicative element aimed at pushing people to perform an action, such as leaving their contact. Indispensable, therefore, especially for those who want to send, for example, newsletters. With the lead magnet, in other words, yes attract potential customers towards your company.

To make it effective, we must place ourselves in the concept of having to communicate a clear and captivating message to the end user (the customer), in order to capture his attention and intercept the audience segment that may be interested in a product. For example: if you have a web agency that sells text optimization, website or blog design and creation services, etc., to entice potential customers to contact the company, you can try a coupon or a discount on the service. To get the message across, you need to give a simple but specific communication, one dedicated to offering immediate gratification to whoever is reading it.

3 hypotheses for a good lead magnet: how to capture the potential customer’s attention

If you have, for example, an e-commerce and you want to promote your products, you will need to do an adequate one promotional campaign. But, sometimes, just a post on the main social channels or paid campaigns is not enough. On the other hand, communication that directly reaches the potential target becomes much more effective. As? Proposing, for example, one discount 10% on a minimum spend to those who subscribe to the newsletter. In this way, in fact, the end user will be gratified by the coupon or discount received and the company, at the same time, will have the contacts of the potential customer, to whom it will be able to subsequently send other communications (therefore doing web marketing).

Another possible solution, much more evident and impactful, is a pop-up that opens when the user lands on a landing page or website with an impactful call to action. In this case, it must be taken into account that the pop-up does not invade the reader’s screen making it impossible to read and consequently obtaining the opposite effect, ie that the user leaves the page or the site itself.

Finally, another possible hypothesis for a good lead magnet could be the creation of a “squeeze page”, that is, a resource dedicated only to the collection of useful contacts. In this way, the necessary space would be available to be able to insert a form, a descriptive text and some images or videos that clearly explain the offer.