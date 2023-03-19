NVIDIA announced the launch of the GeForce RTX Studio creator host, which will be exclusively listed on MOMO shopping network and PChome 24h shopping from now on. (Photo provided by NVIDIA)

NVIDIA Huida officially launched the GeForce RTX Studio creator host in Taiwan, and it will be sold exclusively on MOMO shopping network and PChome 24h shopping from now on. GeForce RTX Studio creator hosts are all certified by NVIDIA Studio, equipped with GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs and hardware specifications suitable for various creations, through the optimization of NVIDIA Studio, it can provide fast and smooth processing for the most challenging creative processes. effectiveness.

Looking at the global creator market, it is showing a continuous and rapid growth trend. There are now more than 110 million professional and amateur PC creators in the world. According to Huida, among them, the number of people who use NVIDIA hardware for 3D creation has shown an astonishing growth, which has increased by 42% since last year.

In addition, Studio creator hosts equipped with GeForce RTX 40 GPU series can provide the most stable Studio driver, which can benefit from the accelerated performance of NVIDIA Studio in more than 110 of the most popular creative applications, and Get access to exclusive AI-powered apps like NVIDIA Omniverse, Broadcast, and Canvas.

Taking 3D artists as an example, they can collaborate with others through Omniverse in all corners of the world, and video editors can also use artificial intelligence tools to produce faster and use dual encoders to reduce export time by half.

For the new GeForce RTX 40 Series, the GPU provides massive acceleration for 3D rendering, video editing, live streaming, artificial intelligence (AI) tools and many other creative tasks, with breakthrough performance thanks to NVIDIA Ada Lovelace’s new The architecture enjoys three main features that are greatly upgraded compared with the previous three generations, which are summarized as follows:

1. The GeForce RTX 40 series with the most advanced GPU architecture can provide performance that is 2 times faster than the previous generation GPU.

2. Next-generation dedicated hardware to accelerate various content creation, including: Equipped with the eighth-generation dual encoder, supports AV1, so that the video output speed can be increased by up to 2 times, and the compression efficiency is 40% higher than that of H.264 on average.

In addition, third-generation RT cores and DLSS 3 enable rendering of realistic ray-traced 3D models up to 4 times faster than previous-generation GPUs.

In particular, compared with the previous generation GPU, the fourth-generation Tensor core provides up to 2 times the performance improvement in AI functions, enabling faster editing and advanced effects.

3. DLSS 3 can generate additional high-quality frames through AI artificial intelligence technology, which significantly improves 3D performance. In the supported real-time renderer, the visual image dynamics are smoother and easier to interact with.

Lu Wei, Business Manager of NVIDIA Taiwan, also said, “The DIY host market is dominated by models equipped with independent graphics cards, accounting for more than 60% of sales.” This time, we have joined hands with MOMO shopping network and PChome 24h shopping partners, and hope that through The establishment of the GeForce RTX Studio creator console zone allows creators to obtain one-stop services. Creators can easily identify NVIDIA Studio-certified products simply by looking at the NVIDIA GeForce RTX Studio PC sticker on the console chassis.

