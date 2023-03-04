TikTok recently launched an AI beauty filter called “Bold Glamor”, which has quickly become popular on the platform in the past few weeks. More than 9 million videos using the filter have appeared on TikTok.

Bold Glamor can make the user’s face more three-dimensional, eyebrows symmetrical, and lips thickened. The biggest difference between it and previous filters is that if the user holds his hand in front of himself, the filter will hardly deform. When applied to a more biologically masculine face, it adjusts accordingly.

@glambyflo This is getting scary ♬ Love – kouz1

The Possible Technology Behind Bold Glamor

Bold Glamor was developed internally by TikTok. Experts speculate that the filter uses Generative Adversarial Networks (Generative Adversarial Networks) in machine learning, allowing the system to grasp the appearance of the user, and then use realistic methods to change the appearance.

TikTok uses the generated confrontation network to compare the user’s facial features in the camera with the image data in the database, and start matching cheeks, eyes, eyebrows, lips, etc. Finally, the two sets of images are merged into one.

In contrast, traditional filters usually use the video taken by the user’s 2D camera, and then map the user’s face onto an exaggerated 3D model. This also causes the filter effect to be distorted when it is blocked by foreign objects such as hands, because the 3D overlay has difficulty grasping the structure of the user’s face.

Bold Glamor gives users a sneak peek at the capabilities of AI filters

Although generating a confrontational network is not new, what is more amazing about the Bold Glamor filter is that TikTok has introduced the technology into mobile devices, and the chance of filter errors is extremely low.

Foreign media believe that Bold Glamor is one of the most impressive TikTok filters to date, demonstrating that AI-driven filters can achieve such realistic effects, increasing the difficulty for TikTok users to identify real and filter images.

Since the launch of the filter, many voices on the Internet are also worried that the seamless face filter may affect the self-esteem of users. detrimental to the mental health of the patient.

However, Bold Glamor should only be the starting point for AI filters. TikTok updated the filter creation tool Effect House on February 22, allowing some creators to experience the filter effects imported from generative AI. In the future, AI filters on the platform will be Only increase, not decrease.

Source: PetaPixel, The Verge

Responsible editor: Jocelyn

Draft editor: Chris

Join as an INSIDE member and enjoy the most exciting daily trend e-newsletter of INSIDE exclusively, and there will be exclusive content for members in the future. Click to become a member now！

Further reading:

The first draft of this article was compiled using AI for INSIDE.