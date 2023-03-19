Apparently, a young TikTok user has revealed that her phone number previously belonged to Marcos Alonso, the Barça player

“In 2019 I began to receive a lot of messages from people writing to me as if I were a certain Marcos,” he says

Apparently, A young TikTok user, called Sofía Sánchez (dibujosjyd on TikTok), recently explained a more than curious story that has to do with a current FC Barcelona player, even with Real Madrid… Specifically, the young woman has published a video in a story that has gone viral on the social network, in which she tells the following: “In 2019 I began to receive a lot of messages from people writing to me as if I were a certain Marcos. I saw the profile photos and there were very elegant people, very sporty… Maybe they sent me news from newspapers, football stuff“.

This evidently made the girl suspect that something was going on, something that increased after also receiving on his mobile “messages from airlines or Real Madrid, as if I were a member. They always sent me congratulations in December”. In fact, Sofía seems to have already assimilated receiving this type of message as something normal, until recently she began to receive dozens of messages that have caught the attention of the young woman: “All of this is fine, until the last month, at the beginning of February, I get a lot of messages, a lot of calls from people offering their condolences. It turns out that the father of this Marcos had died and I responded by saying that he was not Marcos, “he said.

And at the end, the young woman commented on how she knew who her phone number belonged to before it was hers. It was all when”The next day, I’m in the kitchen and my father says to me ‘did you find out who died yesterday?’ And he tells me ‘the father of a Barça player, Marcos‘”. That was when Sofía found out why the messages of condolences she had been receiving and knew that his phone number previously belonged to Marcos Alonso, the current Barça footballer.