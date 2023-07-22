Albert Hosp will be artistic director of the Krems festival Imago Dei from 2025 – mica

Krems adDonau (OTS) – Albert Hosp succeeds Nadja Kayali as Artistic Director of Festival Imago Dei from 2025. After her three-year contract expires, Nadja Kayali will devote herself entirely to managing the Carinthian Summer. She will be artistically responsible for the upcoming issue of Imago Dei (March 8th – April 1st, 2024).

“With Albert Hosp we have an experienced festival organizer, accomplished music mediator and a competent music expert in the team, who is also very well networked in the domestic and international scene,” says Klaus Moser, Managing Director of Lower Austria Festival and Cinema GmbH. “He has known the special architectural and acoustic requirements of the Klangraum Krems Minoritenkirche and the working structures of our organization for years.” So it was obvious that NÖKU Holding To propose Albert Hosp for the replacement of Nadja Kayali. “With the broad musical expertise that characterizes Albert Hosp, he will continue to develop the Imago Dei festival as an independent format alongside Glatt&Verkehrt and enrich it with his ideas. We are very happy that we were able to come to an agreement with him.”

Albert Hosp’s contract for Smooth&Twisted was recently renewed and now runs until 2028. His contract for Festival Imago Dei was completed for four editions from 2025 to 2028 as well.

Albert Hosp on his appointment:

“I am delighted and honored that the festival team has approached me with the desire to help shape Imago Dei. The fact that my contract for Glatt&Verkehrt was extended is another piece in the mosaic of my professional happiness. Both festivals have completely independent, very different orientations.

My 35-year work as a radio producer for Ö1 has taught me: It’s been a long time since genres mattered. Classical, folk music, jazz, pop, world – these are terms that the innovative forces of the international music scene have become increasingly indifferent to. It’s much more about specific sound ideas for specific rooms. The Klangraum Krems Minoritenkirche, the venue of Imago Dei, is commission enough simply because of its atmosphere: inspiring, unique, impressive, stunningly beautiful, ancient and timeless. Everything sounds good here: chamber music, percussion, choir, loops, song, symphony, electronics, dance. In addition there is sound technology of the finest equipment. A dream for any programming. Imago Dei offers me the ideal framework to bring together sound ideas from the most diverse epochs (and their reflection in lively conversations) by choosing strong themes. If I had to summarize in a few words what should be felt at Imago Dei, especially in the awakening spring, in the period before and during Easter: the (quite also spiritual) power of music to change us all a bit.”

