Alberto Fernández asked Morales to suspend the reform and announced that he will go to court

President Alberto Fernández gave a speech this Wednesday from the Casa Rosada after the serious incidents that broke out in Jujuy due to the controversy surrounding the partial constitutional reform promoted by the radical governor Gerardo Morales.

He did it through a recorded message, less than eight minutes long. In this, Fernández asked Morales “not to use the people” of Jujuy as a “test bench for repression and looting that certain political sectors intend to carry out,” and stated that this administration will have the “support” of the national government if he decides to promote a dialogue.

In turn, the President reiterated the request for the Jujuy president to “convoke the communities and all the social actors to find ways of dialogue to overcome the conflict that he has provoked with anti-democratic actions. “He has me personally and the support of the national government,” he stressed.

Likewise, he announced that he instructed the Ministry of Justice to “analyze and eventually promote the actions of unconstitutionality of the articles of the reform” of the magna carta of the province that “violate the National Constitution and international treaties.”

Crisis in Jujuy: what Alberto Fernández said

“The acts of state repression and violence that occurred in Jujuy are inadmissible in our democratic life. The conflict generated by the government of Jujuy has reached such a point that for the first time in a long time it has provoked the alert and condemnation of international organizations that defend human rights”, said Alberto Fernández.

“The IACHR and the regional office for South America of the UN for Human Rights, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have pronounced themselves clearly and forcefully calling for an end to state violence and to guarantee the validity of human rights in the province of Jujuy”, asserted the President.

“We have sent officials from the Human Rights Secretariat, the Indigenous Affairs Agency, and the National Disability Agency to Jujuy. The Nation’s Human Rights Secretary, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, was in Jujuy from the first day the problem began,” said the president. At this point, he assured that he sent the official back to the northern province.

“I ask the government of Jujuy to call on the indigenous communities and all social actors to find ways of dialogue to overcome the conflict that has been provoked with anti-democratic actions. I want the Governor to know that he has me personally and the support of the national government. Whenever he calls for dialogue, he will have us by his side, ”said Fernández.

“40 years after the return of democracy, it is unacceptable that state violence is the response of a government to the legitimate claims and expressions of their communities. Denying the right to protest is curtailing constitutional freedoms and handcuffing our democratic life”, the President stated.

News in development.

