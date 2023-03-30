After his announced meeting with Joe Biden, President Alberto Fernández spoke to the press today. During the meeting with the journalists, he took the opportunity to describe Ted Cruz, the North American legislator who crossed the vice president, as “a political delusion”.

“President Biden obviously He did not touch that topic at all, which is only the product of a delusional politician from the United States. Political marginals are everywhere, including in the United States“, sentenced the head of state during a press conference. However, he decided not to delve there.

The Republican senator presented a bill to the United States Congress to require the Biden government to investigate former Argentine president Cristina Kirchner for corruption.

This afternoon, the president of the Senate herself took it upon herself to dedicate harsh words to the official who accused her. “Just like I said: Outlaw! And so that no one has any doubts, reinforcements are arriving from the north for the Judicial Party and Comodoro Py. Are they really going to keep denying it? Go ahead…”, he launched through his social networks.

He even reviewed the profile of the US senator. “Ted Cruz: The United States Senator who received the most money from oil and gas companies in the year 2018… And here we have Vaca Muerta, the second shale gas reserve and the fourth shale oil reserve in the world”.

Alberto Fernández and Joe Biden, united by “a destroyed economy”

Within the framework of the presidential tour that had the United States as its last stop, Alberto Fernández specified that during the bilateral meeting that he shared this afternoon with his American counterpart, they agreed that They are united by having received from the governments that preceded them “a destroyed economy”.

“Three times (Joe Biden) said that we had something in common, which is having inherited a destroyed economy from the governments that preceded us,” the President stressed.

Fernández described the meeting as part of “a good afternoon of work.” «It would be unfair and ungrateful if I did not say that Biden always accompanied us at the IMF when the country was in a very bad position to negotiate.he added.

In this sense, the president stressed that his counterpart from the United States “committed” to support Argentina before the multilateral credit organizations to “cushion” the effects of the drought that the country is experiencing, in such a way as to “build a bridge that allows us to spend this year more calmly.”

«I explained to him that, objectively, the drought that Argentina is experiencing, the worst since 1929, has meant very strong restrictions on his income and that, therefore, we had to build a kind of bridge that allows us to reach next year to have possibilities of recovery of agricultural production, and the further development of Vaca Muerta,” he pointed out.

In this regard, Fernández completed: «He told me to count on him and his government. He said something else that I share and I am extremely happy to hear it from the mouth of an American president: that he is convinced that credit agencies have to give themselves a specific policy for middle-income countries ».

Alberto Fernández and the possibility of a candidacy

In another section of the brief press conference, the head of state was asked by a Spanish journalist about whether he would be a candidate in this year’s presidential elections, to which he humorously replied: «Look if I am going to give a Spanish woman that scoop».

«We haven’t taken any definition yet. I have all my commitment and effort put into government management, which is what Argentina needs from me at this moment, which is very difficult for Argentina due to that drought that I spoke about before, “he explained.

And he completed the answer: “I have my head stuck in that problem together with the chancellor [Santiago Cafiero]the Minister of Economy [Sergio Massa] and all my team. The truth is that I am not thinking about my re-election. Yes, I am thinking about the victory of our space and for that I am working«.



