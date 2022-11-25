The exploration of the coexistence of human nature and technology is the source of inspiration for the birth of Alexander McQueen The Slash handbag microfilm.

Starring Kaia Gerber and directed by Glen Luchford, the microfilm presents complex human emotions and power in a future world dominated by technology.

As a new single product launched in the 2023 early spring women’s wear series, The Slash handbag combines many high-profile representative designs of the brand, with the iconic McQueen Knuckle skull element ring accessories. The body of the bag is handcrafted in padded leather. Its sharp lines and knife-edged cutout design are inspired by the brand’s classic cut-out cutouts, showing the essence of high-end fashion.

KNUCKLE Skull Ring Ornament

The spirit and style of London street culture is a never-ending source of inspiration. The Knuckle skull element ring charm juxtaposes tough street style with the exquisite carving of jewelry. Crafted in antiqued silver and gold-tone metals, this finely crafted piece features a highly recognizable skull element, embodying a strong punk style and echoing the meaning of cherishing the present and remembering forever in the Victorian concept of “Memento Mori”. Embedded with hand-carved animal and plant images, crystal inlays, and its gothic skull element complements the surrounding flowers, conveying a fashion symbol of fearlessness, rebellion and immortality.

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen