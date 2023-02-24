The dream is far away, no matter how far away, the longing in my heart will never stop. We put the most beautiful dream in the distance, pursue it with the firmest belief, realize it with the firmest belief, and maintain it with the firmest belief. This issue of Tianjin Satellite TV’s “It’s You” job seekers pursue their dreams far away and be brave enough to be themselves.

Qiao Shengnan, 28 years old, high school education. When he was in high school, he went to practice dance during the summer vacation. His parents opposed learning dance, so he secretly practiced in the yard and on the playground watching the shadow. After that, I went to work in Beijing from my hometown, but the reality was very cruel. With 200 yuan in my pocket, I hit a wall everywhere. Later, Qiao Shengnan began to work as a part-time group performer. At that time, he worked three jobs at the same time. He worked in the company during the day, and received night show announcements at night.

Dreams are far away, but the desire in our hearts is unstoppable. After leaving Beijing, Qiao Shengnan went to Tianjin Live Broadcast Company to work as a talent anchor and earned his first pot of gold in life. This time, he is looking for the position of self-media, short video, creative director or director. At 21:20 on February 27 (tonight), Tianjin Satellite TV’s “It’s You” was presented wonderfully.