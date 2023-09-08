Alexander Otaola and Descemer Bueno Resolve Legal Dispute in Miami-Dade Court

CubitaNOW Editorial Staff ~ Friday, September 8, 2023

Cuban presenter Alexander Otaola and musician Descemer Bueno have settled their dispute in the Miami-Dade court. The terms of their agreement are being kept confidential, but both parties have agreed to donate an undisclosed amount to the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU).

Otaola took to his social networks to announce the resolution, stating that he had suspended his show for “powerful and legal reasons.” He did not provide further details but assured his followers that the show would be back on air on Friday.

Descemer Bueno, on the other hand, has not made any public statement regarding the settlement. The legal conflict between Bueno and Otaola has been ongoing for several years, with the singer suing the presenter for alleged racism.

In 2020, Bueno expressed his intentions to take Otaola to court, saying, “I will have the bitter experience of appearing in court, with my head held high, suing you for RACIST and many other things. I hope that God and the justice of this country, USA, put you in your place and that you know how to respect the artists of African descent in our Black Culture and our History.”

More updates on this developing news will follow.

