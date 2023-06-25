“Journey to the West: Burning Soul” will be released on July 20th! Authorized IP, igniting the whole summer! _game_world_battle

Original title: “Journey to the West: Burning Soul” will be released on July 20th! Authorized IP, igniting the whole summer!

The public beta of “Journey to the West: Burning Soul” has been finalized and will start on July 20! Explore the fantasy journey of Journey to the West and experience the frenzy of soul-burning battles! “Journey to the West: Burning Soul” will continue the reversal charm of the original IP, take you on the mysterious continent of Burning Soul, and unlock endless adventure fun! The well-crafted game world, original character settings, and innovative gameplay will make you linger and forget to return!

After long-term development and planning, “Journey to the West: Burning Soul” finally ushered in the public beta time! As an exciting real-time action RPG game, this public beta will bring players an unprecedented visual feast and gaming experience.

[Burning soul to fight, unleash infinite power]

In “Journey to the West: Burning Soul”, you will enter a world full of mystery and fantasy. You can choose your character, including the powerful Sanzang mage who is good at melee combat, the beautiful-looking Avalokitesvara with powerful mana, and other familiar characters. Each character has unique skills and abilities, and the unique “Selfless Combo” of “Journey to the West” allows you to seamlessly switch between basic attacks and skills, and freely combine them according to your preferences and tactical styles.

In the battle, you will experience the top action combat system. Through accurate operation and ingenious combos, release powerful skill combinations and make the enemy frightened! A battle full of exhilaration will be your best choice to experience extreme excitement in the game.

【Open world, free exploration】

“Journey to the West” breaks the linear gameplay of traditional games and presents you with a real and huge world of burning souls. Here, you can accept various tasks and challenges, explore unknown areas, collect rare equipment and materials, and improve your strength and abilities. Or team up with other players to conquer powerful bosses and show your teamwork and tactical wisdom.

【Exquisite picture, immersive experience】

“Journey to the West: Burning Soul” presents you a delicate and nuanced game world with exquisite graphics and smooth animation effects. Gorgeous special effects and realistic light and shadow effects will take you in a real and fantastic oriental fantasy continent.

The unique scene design, well-crafted CG plot and characters make you feel as if you are on the scene. Drawing swords and swords, releasing spells, flying to avoid, every operation will become an opportunity for you to interact with the game world.

[Public Beta Ceremony, Magnificent Opening]

The public beta is about to kick off, and “Journey to the West” will bring you unlimited surprises and fun! Participating in the public beta event, you can not only experience the exciting content of the game in advance, but also have the opportunity to win rare rewards and limited gift packages. For example, if you invite people to make an appointment for the game, you will get a chance to draw a lottery. You can get the iPhone 14, iPad, Switch, etc. in the prize pool, and there are 100 consecutive lucky draws such as burning soul koi and other great benefits!

Explore unknown areas, challenge endless battles, and unleash the power of burning soul in your heart! "Journey to the West" is waiting for your arrival!

