TURIN – The “American” Alfa Romeo is here. The number one of the Biscione brand, CEO Jean Philippe Imparato, explained that the US represents a “fundamental perspective for Alfa” and the study and development of a new car that will be launched in 2027 has begun in the States. developed in the USA but will not be produced in the NAFTA area. The model will be launched in three markets, North America, Europe and China – said Imparato, taking stock of the situation with the press the day after the Stellantis semester – the idea of ​​designing this new model in the United States is dictated by the fact of creating a car that can respond to global market needs. I want to stay in America and – as a premium brand – I need to be in at least three markets “. He therefore acknowledges that Sergio Marchionne’s idea of ​​bringing the Biscione back to the US was right.” At the end of 2022, what kind of architecture will have, sedan, SUV, crossover, but it won’t be a great SUV, “he says.



Alfa Romeo Tonale

For Imparato it was an opportunity to take stock of the models of today and tomorrow. La Tonale has already collected between 12 and 13 thousand orders. But above all, Imparato is satisfied by the effects on the Cassino and Pomigliano d’Arco plants where production costs have decreased. “Cassino has halved them in a year and Pomigliano has done a -20%, they are doing a huge job on productivity”, says the CEO of Alfa. The electric B-SUV that will be launched in 2024 will not be called “Brennero”, following the names of Alpine passes used with the Stelvio and the Tonale. “We are reflecting on the naming strategy between now and 2030 – he says – we have the name in mind, it will be something very respectful of the history of Alfa”. Learned is satisfied with the economic results. In short, the care done to the brand in the last year and a half is working. “In the first six months of 2022 we have already reached the profit of the whole of 2021”, says Imparato. As growth in net revenues, Alfa is “at group level and our margin is consistent with that of the group’s premium brands”, learned learned, noting that these results were achieved “with the same volumes as in the first six months of 2021:

The deliveries of Stelvio and Giulia amounted to approximately 25,000 units in the first half of 2022 with the same regional and model mix as a year ago. “The increase in profits was made possible by acting precisely on costs:” We have made Cassino and Pomigliano competitive at a time in the auto industry is facing turmoil and transformation. Achieving all the profit of last year in six months is not only due to pricing power but it was also possible thanks to the work on costs and productivity. “Accounts that do not take into account the Alfa Romeo Tonale: in June little more of a thousand units. “At the end of July we have 12-13 thousand orders for Tonale and we could even reach 14 thousand with the last weekend. We have two and a half months of order backlog and it is the first time in two and a half years that we have such a strong order backlog – says Imparato – that with the arrival of the Tonale phev in Pomigliano from “October-November we will have a production shift 100% and, again for the Campania plant, the production of right-hand drive cars is also being evaluated for markets such as the British one “.

Learned has signed the renewal of his contract with Sauber to also participate in the next Formula 1 season: “Formula 1 is a school of excellence, it is linked to Alfa Romeo’s DNA. Every year we take stock in July to decide whether to continue in this commitment, if one day we see that we no longer have interest or do not have a return on investment, we will evaluate. In case, everything will be done in an orderly manner but it is not this year’s theme “.

