The route information shows that at 34:00 on July 29, Beijing time，Nancy Pelosi’s likely C40A business jet departed from the U.S. West Coast terminal at Huidbey Island, arrived in Alaska at 3:41, and then headed to Japan. At the same time, the USS Reagan aircraft carrier has left Singapore a few days ago, heading northeast to the South China Sea.

According to an NBC report, on Pelosi’s itinerary before her visit, Taiwan was not listed as an official destination, but the word “Taiwan” was listed on the possible destination. It is not known whether Pelosi is about to transit or land in Taiwan.

Pelosi and her staff have repeatedly refused to confirm or deny her schedule, citing security concerns.

Pelosi herself also declined to answer reporters’ inquiries about her travel plans, answering a question about a possible visit to Taiwan on Wednesday: “I never talk about my trip. It’s a danger to me.”

Pelosi will reportedly visit with a delegation of lawmakers. Pelosi’s Asia itinerary includes stops in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, all U.S. allies in the region.

If Pelosi visits Taiwan, it will be the most senior official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. The news that she was considering a visit to Taiwan has already drawn many public threats from the CCP, saying it would respond with “strong and forceful measures.”

According to the Associated Press, some U.S. officials said that if Pelosi visits Taiwan, the military will increase the number of troops and arms in the Indo-Pacific region. They would provide an overlapping circle of protection including fighter jets, warships, reconnaissance equipment and other military systems to protect Pelosi’s planes flying to Taiwan and staying on the ground all the time.

According to the “South China Morning Post” report, ship information provided by the “South China Sea Strategic Situational Awareness Platform”, a think tank focused on tracking China‘s surrounding dynamics, pointed out that surrounded by guided missile destroyers and cruisers, the USS Ronald Reagan has left Singapore a few days ago. Northeast to the South China Sea.

While the Pentagon has not announced its final destination, the carrier is heading northeast in the South China Sea, possibly approaching the Taiwan Strait.

The White House has not publicly expressed its position on Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, saying only that the matter is up to her to decide. The majority of U.S. congressmen from both parties encouraged Pelosi to visit Taiwan, saying that giving up because of the CCP’s protests would be equivalent to yielding to the CCP’s pressure.

Today, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated at a regular press conference on Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, “If the US challenges China‘s bottom line, it will be resolutely countered. All consequences arising from this will be entirely borne by the US side. “

Yesterday (28th), in the fifth phone call between US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Taiwan issue became the key to the conversation between the two.

The Chinese Communist Party’s press release on the call with Xi said that Xi sternly warned the United States not to interfere in Taiwan affairs, telling Biden, “Public opinion cannot be violated, and playing with fire will set oneself on fire. I hope the United States can see this clearly.”

According to a White House statement, Biden said he “strongly opposes any move that unilaterally changes the status quo or undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

Today, at a regular press conference, Zhao Lijian was asked, “If the Speaker of the House of Representatives Pelosi visits Taiwan, does China believe that the atmosphere of high-level dialogue between China and the United States will no longer exist.”

According to reports, Zhao Lijian kept rummaging through the reference answers on the table and searched for a minute before making the above reply.

