Former magistrate Tarquino sentenced for demanding bribes

The strength of the evidence obtained by the Attorney General’s Office was decisive for a criminal judge in Bogotá to sentence former magistrate Camilo Humberto Tarquino Gallego to six years in prison, and to pay a fine equivalent to 50 monthly legal minimum wages. current.

The decision specifies that the former official is responsible for the crime of concussion as intervener. In the same way, it orders the immediate capture of the sentenced person so that he remains at the disposal of the Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC) and serves the sentence in a prison establishment.

A prosecutor delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice demonstrated in court that Tarquino Gallego met on four occasions with the former governor of Córdoba, Alejandro Lyons Muskus, to discuss matters related to the investigations that were being followed for contracting irregularities in the department and the possible participation in the so-called ‘Hemophilia Cartel’.

The meetings were held between September and October 2014, in an apartment in the north of Bogotá. In one of these, the defendant today requested 60 million pesos to approach people who could know details about the issues for which the former president was being investigated.

In the fourth and last meeting, the former magistrate told the former governor that the judicial situation he was facing was critical and asked him for 20,000 million pesos to guarantee the mediation of the then magistrate José Leonidas Bustos Ramírez, who could prevent proceedings against him because, allegedly, He had direct contacts with the bodies that were investigating Lyons Muskus.

The known ruling is of the first instance and legal resources proceed against it.