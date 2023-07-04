alice + olivia Presents the ‘Vacation Wardrobe’ Collection for 2023 Early Autumn

alice + olivia Launches “Vacation Wardrobe” Collection for 2023 Early Autumn

In their latest fashion release, alice + olivia brings the inspiration of summer travel to their new collection for the early autumn of 2023. The “Vacation Wardrobe” series aims to provide beautiful and diverse choices for travelers, incorporating bright colors, customized prints, and beautiful hollow embroidery.

The collection aims to interpret the romantic aesthetics of summer and early autumn, showcasing a sense of vitality and elegance. With a focus on trendy and fashionable designs, alice + olivia invites individuals to embrace their personal style while on vacation.

One of the standout pieces from the 2023 early autumn collection is a bright tube top paired with an embroidered long skirt. The CERESI suspenders, adorned with fine diamond sequins in green, create a dazzling effect. Additionally, the CATRINA embroidery skirt featuring fun prints adds a brilliant touch to any outfit. The SASHA cotton suspenders decorated with thin shoulder straps accentuate the collarbone, while lace edge ruffle details on the AISHA skirt bring about a comfortable and elegant flavor. VALENCIA flower skirts, featuring gorgeous prints and layered lace designs, enhance the colorful and romantic atmosphere of the collection. From sunny outdoor dinners to dancing by the bonfire at night, alice + olivia provides a unique and stylish travel wardrobe.

Notably, the collection also features bold and warm red accents to depict the early autumn style. Straight suits in rich and luxurious red tones create a stunning impact. The JOHANNA red suit with its V-neck decoration exudes high-end fashion, while the HAYES red wide-leg pants add a playful touch with their decorative pockets. The KEARA straight gown dress offers warmth and stability, while the tulle skirt provides a light and elegant feminine touch. The mix and match of deep red with thick ink, along with the clever use of pockets, buttons, and tulle, allows for easy dressing and comfortable wear for any occasion.

As the seasons change, alice + olivia’s 2023 early autumn collection presents a blend of soft and bright colors, as well as a touch of red fashion and boldness. The collection is now available at the brand’s official flagship store on Tmall and offline boutiques. Fashion enthusiasts are invited to explore this collection, embrace their personal style, and add a touch of elegance to their vacation wardrobe.

