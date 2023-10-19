ALLEGAEON – Announce the return of Ezra Haynes with “Inhumation”!

Death metal masters ALLEGAEON announce that they have brought their original singer Ezra Hayes back into the line-up. There are now two brand new songs called “Inhumation” and “Iridescent”!

A lot has happened at ALLEGAEON since the release of Damnum in 2022. The album is described as a “triumph” of maximalist modern metal and is “technically brilliant, but always carried by the uplifting power of melody”. First, the band from Colorado, founded in 2008, brought original singer Ezra Haynes back as a permanent singer in November 2022. After terminating their contract with Metal Blade Records, the quintet wrote and recorded two brand new songs – “Inhumation” and “Iridescent” – with longtime producer Dave Otero, one of which is available to fans today.

Ezra on “Inhumation”:

„We wanted to do a callback to the first album when we signed to Metal Blade, 2010’s Fragments of Form and Function. For the second song on that, ‚The Renewal,‘ I built a layered vocal section that I thought was really neat then. I wanted to somehow incorporate something similar, but bigger and evolved, into ‚Inhumation‘, considering the song is so damn massive. It’s without a doubt the most aggressive thing I’ve ever written. Also, now that Allegaeon is a group with three gents on vocals, I wanted to take advantage of that as well as showcase Michael’s insane vocal talent.“

The new tracks are harbingers of what’s to come when the band enters the studio in 2024 to record their seventh album for Metal Blade. The two new, independent singles form a bridge in Allegaeon’s musical history. “Inhumation” is more reminiscent of Damnum, while “Iridescent” is more reminiscent of Elements Of The Infinite. Musically, both songs were written with an overwhelming sense of anger; “Inhumation” in the form of a soundscape and “Iridescent” in a pure, frenzied, guitar-driven form.

The band’s six albums feature, among others, Bjorn Strid from Soilwork (vocals) and Benjamin Ellis from Scar Symmetry. Allegaeon’s albums have made it into the top 10 of the US Hard Rock, US Rock, US Indie and US Sales charts. The tracks “1.618” from the 2014 album Elements of the Infinite, “Of Beasts and Worms” by Damnum and “Parthenogenesis” have been streamed millions of times by fans around the world.

Allegaeon is:

Greg Burgess – lead guitar

Michael Stancel – lead guitar

Ezra Haynes – vocals

Jeff Saltzman – drums

Brandon Michael – bass

Discography:

2010 – Fragments of Form and Function

2012 – Shapeshifter

2014 – Elements of the Infinite

2016 – Proponent for Sentience

2019 – Apoptosis

2022 – Damage

Band-Links:

