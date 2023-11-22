alleged motochoro was killed by a police officer after a street assault

In the context of a new and serious episode of insecurity in Córdoba, an alleged motochoro was shot dead by a plainclothes police officer who was assaulted while he was in a car in the Crisol Sud neighborhood, in the Capital. Three other individuals escaped on two motorcycles and there is an extensive police operation to catch them.

Regarding the cash that repelled the robbery, it is out of danger. In any case, he was taken to Police Headquarters to give his testimony.

The violent episode happened after 3 p.m. this Thursday at the height of La Coruña and Revolución de Mayo streets, Crisol Sud neighborhood.

A police sergeant was traveling through those arteries in his private vehicle, a Renault Fluence.

He was returning from making a transaction with dollars in the Center of the Capital.

When he was returning home by car he stopped at a traffic light. It was then that at least four criminals appeared on two motorcycles (one black and one white and red).

The criminals knew perfectly well about the existence of the cash.

In a coordinated manner, the thieves stood on each side of the vehicle and broke out the front and rear right windows. That’s how they got hold of the money.

Under these circumstances, the officer pulled out his service weapon and identified himself as a police officer.

It is unclear if there was crossfire. What is known is that one of the police shots hit one of the men on the motorcycle. He fell seriously injured. The others fled at full speed down Los Ranqueles Street, police sources reported.

A few moments later, police vehicles and an ambulance from an emergency service arrived.

The man shot eventually died. He had a gunshot wound to the left armpit that caused serious internal injuries.

He was identified as Cristian Raúl Valdez, who was 25 years old.

The case is in full police and judicial investigation.

