Women are essential to the industrialization of Africa (UN) – Capsud.net

New York, USA, November 21, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The advancement of African women is essential to accelerating the industrialization of the African continent, the UN Secretary-General said on Monday. on the occasion of Africa Industrialization Day.

According to António Guterres, while it is essential to accelerate the industrialization of Africa in order to promote growth, diversify economies, strengthen resilience, stimulate job creation and fight poverty, this must be sustainable and inclusive.

“Increasing the number of women in manufacturing is the surest way to maximize productivity and ensure that the benefits of industrial growth reach the families and communities of workers in the sector,” he said. he assures.

The UN chief called for greater efforts “to remove barriers that prevent women from participating in and benefiting from industrial development and technological innovation.”

“Together, we can contribute to the advent of a peaceful and prosperous Africa for all,” said Mr. Guterres, adding that the United Nations is committed to accelerating action across Africa to achieve the goals set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

Artificial intelligence in Africa

According to a recent UNESCO survey, Artificial Intelligence Needs Assessment in Africa, the African continent is seeing encouraging signs of innovation and development in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), including through courses in neighborhood structures, intensive training for students and young researchers, and the creation of public or private transnational innovation centers.

However, the survey indicates that, despite strong development potential, challenges remain regarding the availability of infrastructure. Similarly, developing and managing AI to maximize benefits and minimize harms faces human and institutional skills challenges.

UNDP Mauritania – Digital technologies can be a powerful engine of development, particularly in countries like Mauritania.

To remedy this, the investigation issues a series of recommendations which “aim to compensate for the lack of information on strategic priorities, political measures, development challenges, legal frameworks and human and institutional skills needs in of AI in African countries”.

Recommendations include strengthening policy initiatives for AI governance as well as developing legal and regulatory frameworks for AI governance.

Dozens of countries have requested support from UNESCO, particularly to strengthen the capacities of people and institutions in AI in their areas of competence; to develop AI policies in education, science, culture and communication and information; to address concerns related to gender equality in the areas of development and use of AI, or even in matters of AI ethics.

