Atlético Mineiro, champion in 2013, eliminated Millonarios, qualifying for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023

Paulinho, former Bayer Leverkusen attacker, scored a brace (49, 81) and Hulk, the ‘Galo’ captain, took charge of the third (88) to seal the victory at the ‘Mineirão’ World Cup stadium.

Forward Fernando Uribe discounted in added time (90+3) for Millonarios, who last week in the first leg, in Bogotá, left a 1-1 draw and will now play the groups of the Copa Sudamericana.

The bitterness of the Bogota ambassadors contrasts with the joy of Deportivo Independiente Medellín, who carried out their series against Magallanes by winning 2-0 in the second leg in Medellín, after last week’s 1-1 loss in Chile.

The Argentine attacker Luciano Pons, at 15 and 39 minutes, was in charge of the goals of the Mighty of the mountain.