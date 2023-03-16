Home News Mineiro defeated Millonarios 3-1 and qualified for the group stage
News

Mineiro defeated Millonarios 3-1 and qualified for the group stage

by admin
Mineiro defeated Millonarios 3-1 and qualified for the group stage

Atlético Mineiro, champion in 2013, eliminated Millonarios, qualifying for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023

Paulinho, former Bayer Leverkusen attacker, scored a brace (49, 81) and Hulk, the ‘Galo’ captain, took charge of the third (88) to seal the victory at the ‘Mineirão’ World Cup stadium.

Forward Fernando Uribe discounted in added time (90+3) for Millonarios, who last week in the first leg, in Bogotá, left a 1-1 draw and will now play the groups of the Copa Sudamericana.

The bitterness of the Bogota ambassadors contrasts with the joy of Deportivo Independiente Medellín, who carried out their series against Magallanes by winning 2-0 in the second leg in Medellín, after last week’s 1-1 loss in Chile.

The Argentine attacker Luciano Pons, at 15 and 39 minutes, was in charge of the goals of the Mighty of the mountain.

See also  Sixty-year-old electrocuted during maintenance work in a company

You may also like

“Justice for Beatriz”: Fátima Ortiz

This is how the second division goes in...

Missed vehicle: Car overturned

884 years in prison add up to the...

Volunteer Firefighters owe you three months and the...

Luohe City held a city-wide meeting of leading...

SAFe® 6.0 Release – all innovations at a...

Land of the Argentine Pope celebrates ten years...

Emergencies due to rains do not stop in...

Heating oil prices fall too little – customers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy