Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, will be offered 220m euros (£193m) per year to move to a Saudi Arabian club when his Paris St-Germain contract ends in the summer. (Marca – in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City’s World Cup-winning Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, 23, is set to sign a new contract which will keep him at the Etihad until 2028. (Mail) external-link

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 30, wants to stay at Juventus next season despite playing only 35 minutes in Serie A this season because of injuries. (90 minutes) external-link

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has spoken with 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, whose Manchester City deal expires this summer. (AS – in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund may offer Germany winger Julian Brandt, 26, a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. (Sports picture – in German) external-link

Manchester United could make a £105m move for Eintracht Frankfurt‘s 24-year-old France forward Randal Kolo Muani. (Sports picture – in German) external-link

Chelsea are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 21-year-old France midfielder Manu Kone, who has also attracted interest from Paris St-Germain. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are open to selling England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, this summer, with five Premier League clubs, plus AC Milan and Roma interested. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham are considering a move for 30-year-old Werder Bremen and Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug. (Sports image via Sport Witness) external-link

Newcastle, Aston Villa, Wolves and Leeds United are interested in signing Portugal defender Raphael Guerreiro, 29, when his contract at Borussia Dortmund runs out in the summer. (90 minutes) external-link

England midfielder Harry Winks, 27, says he has not been contacted by anyone from Tottenham, including manager Antonio Conte, during his loan spell at Sampdoria. (Gazzetta dello Sport – in Italian) external-link

Fulham are monitoring Paris St-Germain’s 20-year-old French midfielder Edouard Michut, who is on loan at Sunderland.(Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, is considering his future at Paris St-Germain after recent criticism, but the club have no intention of selling him. (Transfer market – in Italian) external-link

Former France striker Karim Benzema, 35, has agreed a new contract with Real Madrid. (L’Equipe – in French) external-link

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to add former Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to his backroom staff to replace Chris Powell, who is leaving to focus on his job as head of Tottenham’s academy. (Times – subscription) external-link