Milei spoke by phone with Biden: the US president confirmed that he will not come to the inauguration – Todo Noticias

Milei spoke by phone with Biden: the US president confirmed that he will not come to the inauguration

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden has confirmed that he will not be attending the inauguration of Argentina’s president-elect, Javier Milei, on December 10th. The news comes after a telephone conversation between the two leaders, in which Biden called to congratulate Milei on his victory.

According to reports, the conversation took place earlier this week, during which Biden expressed his congratulations and well-wishes to Milei. However, the US president also informed Milei that he will not be able to attend the upcoming inauguration ceremony.

The news of Biden’s absence at the inauguration has raised eyebrows across Argentina, as it is customary for foreign leaders to attend such events as a show of support and diplomacy. Milei’s presidency marks a significant shift in Argentina’s political landscape, with the new leader having promised profound reforms and changes in the country’s policies.

The conversation between Biden and Milei has sparked speculation about the future relationship between the United States and Argentina, especially as the two countries navigate various global and regional challenges.

Further details about the phone call and its potential implications are expected to emerge in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

