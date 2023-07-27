Home » ALTERIUM – New Power Metal band from Italy signed by AFM Records
The newly formed power metallers ALTERIUM, feat. Nicoletta Rosellini (ex. KALIDIA), from Italy sign with AFM Records!

ALTERIUM, the new Italian power metal band around their exceptional charismatic voice Nicoletta Rosellini (ex. KALIDIA, WALK IN DARKNESS), have signed a worldwide contract with AFM Records / Soulfood Music. Formed in 2022, ALTERIUM consists of Nicoletta and her former Kalidia bandmates Paolo Campitelli (guitar) and Dario Gozzi (drums), as well as guitarist Alessandro Mammola from Draconicon and bassist Luca Scalabrin (Altair).

Nicoletta reveals: “I’m excited to finally introduce you to Alterium, my new power metal adventure. For the past few months we’ve put our hearts and souls into working on a debut album that balances captivating melodies, powerful guitar riffs and thundering drums. The result is a strong debut that we’d like to share with you all. We are also looking forward to our cooperation with AFM Records! Our music and vision aligns perfectly with their understanding and belief in us, making this collaboration really exciting. We are very proud to be part of the AFM roster with a number of renowned exceptional bands from now on.”

Soulfood Music CEO, Jochen Richert, comments:
“After the first contact with Nicoletta, the singer and head of Alterium, we were immediately hooked at AFM. Alterium is power to the power of three! Uncompromising Power Metal paired with a powerful voice performed by a powerful woman. Nicoletta, well remembered by many fans as Kalidia’s front woman, is bursting with energy and this is fully expressed on the debut album. That’s why it was clear from the start that we would embark on a journey together. We are absolutely convinced of the success of Alterium, so we will bring in all our label power.

After Kalidia went their separate ways, Nicoletta decided to take a different approach and is finally unleashing her full potential as a singer-songwriter. Together with producer Lars Rettkowitz (Freedom Call), ALTERIUM have recorded a bombastic debut album, which should also contain a cover of the Sabaton classic “Bismarck”. Get ready for ALTERIUM as they take the Power Metal scene by storm with powerful sounds, big riffs, explosive drums, majestic choirs and captivating grooves!

ALTERIUM are:
Nicoletta Rosellini – Gesang
Paolo Campitelli – Guitar
Alessandro Mammola – Gitarre
Luca Scalabrin – Bass
Dario Gozzi – Drums

