From Dunk High to Air Adjust Force, AMBUSH and Nike, who have been cooperating continuously, will return with new works in the near future. Based on the popular shoe type Air Force 1, after the previous appearance in black, white and red, the sneaker account will be used this time. @kicksdong took the lead in exposing two styles.

This time, the blue bottom yellow hook and navy blue color matching bring a completely different style to the shoes. In addition to the eye-catching Swoosh Logo protruding from the heel, the customized “AF1” shoelace buckle and the AMBUSH engraving on the heel position Other exclusive joint details are also key features.

There is no information on the sale of AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 joint shoes. It is speculated that it may land before the end of this year. Interested readers must continue to pay attention.