This article comes from Zhongguancun Online

In the latest news, Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group China, said that the Redmi Note 12 series, which is the main “experience small flagship”, has passed the 3C certification, and the model is 2201316C.

From the certification information, the standard version of the Redmi Note 12 series supports 67W wired fast charging. In addition, it is rumored that there is also a high-end version that supports 120W fast charging.

In terms of hardware, the Redmi Note 12 series may use the Dimensity 1080 chip, and the AnTuTu score is between 500,000 and 600,000.

It is expected that the new phone will be released in October to sprint Double Eleven. The price of Redmi Note 12 is expected to be between 1000-1500, and the price of Redmi Note 12 Pro is between 1500-2000.


