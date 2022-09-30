Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Hu Qingqing) On September 28, after the video conference on epidemic prevention and control and safety and stability work in the province and the whole city ended, Pengjiang District immediately held a work conference on epidemic prevention and control and safety and stability to thoroughly study and implement the work. The spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, conscientiously implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, thoroughly implement the deployment requirements of the province’s and city-wide video and telephone conferences, and make further efforts to effectively do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, production safety, social stability, and economic development in the region. Deploy, push, and implement. Lao Maochang, Secretary of the District Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Ma Pingao, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee and District Chief, Li Da Da, Director of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress, and He Teng, Chairman of the District Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to improve political standing and fully understand the importance and urgency of doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control, work safety, social stability, and economic development. All departments at all levels must resolutely integrate their thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and important instructions, fully implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, and adopt practical actions to meet the party’s The Twenty Victory was held.

The meeting demanded that we must concentrate our energy, guard against the dead, and do a good job of the four tasks in a strict and meticulous manner. First, we must go all out to do a good job in emergency response to the current epidemic, and resolutely prevent a large-scale rebound. It is necessary to resolutely build a “foreign defense input” defense line, and guard the “three defense lines” of guarding intersections, destinations, and circulation channels, and ensure that each closed loop is tightly closed and each link is implemented accurately and meticulously. It is necessary to strengthen the management and control of eight types of special institutions and key places, and strictly implement measures such as wearing masks, temperature measurement, and “one scan and three checks”. All towns (streets) and relevant departments should take the initiative to act and cooperate in operations, and comprehensively improve the level of precise prevention and control according to the work requirements of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and operation manual. Second, we must make every effort to do a good job in safety production and “three preventions”, do a solid job in road traffic, self-built houses, urban gas, construction, hazardous chemicals, tourist attractions and other key industries and key areas. and disaster prevention and mitigation measures, and resolutely prevent the occurrence of major accidents. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen forest fire prevention and fire fighting, and strictly implement the work measures of “covering hills, guarding intersections, focusing on key points, signing responsibilities, and fighting early childhood”. Third, we must make every effort to maintain the overall safety and stability of society, effectively and effectively carry out risk prevention, security, and stability protection, resolutely safeguard political security, in-depth investigation and resolution of social conflicts and disputes, strengthen risk prevention in key areas, and strengthen overall social prevention and control. Fourth, we must make every effort to promote stable growth, adhere to targeted policies, pay close attention to implementation, and maintain economic operation within a reasonable range. It is necessary to strengthen warm enterprises and business safety, timely solve enterprise demands, enhance enterprise development confidence, and create a good social atmosphere.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen organizational leadership, compress and consolidate responsibilities, and ensure that various tasks are implemented in detail. The main responsible comrades of all levels and departments should rely on the front command, keep the emergency command system and response mechanism in an active state, and earnestly fulfill the responsibility of defending the soil, taking responsibility for the soil, conscientiously defending the soil, and maintaining the soil in a proper way. It is necessary to strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty system, adhere to the principle of “mass festivals and cadres on duty”, make every effort to ensure various services, build a strong line of defense, guard the bottom line, and ensure a stable and peaceful National Day holiday.