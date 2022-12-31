History, entertainment, solidarity. And a message of peace in music. This is how the New Year’s Eve in Aquileia can be summarized, organized by the Municipality of Aquileia in collaboration with GTsound and the Italian Tolkeniana Society.

The scenario will be the exciting one of the millennial Unesco heritage basilica complex where, from 9.30 pm on Saturday 31st, Ricky Emme and CivazDJ will begin to warm up the atmosphere with their music and entertainment.

At 10.30 pm Absolute5 will take the stage and with their live show will make those present dance until midnight, when they will toast the arrival of the new year, leaving room for the magical Fire Show: a propitiatory exhibition of music and dance to welcome 2023.

At the end of the performance it will still be the music of Absolute5 to drag the audience into celebration.

“The evening – underlines the mayor of Aquileia, Emanuele Zorino, who at the time of the greetings will be joined on stage by the parish priest Don Mirko Franetovich – will have free admission, but those present will have the opportunity to make a donation to the Amici di Federico committee which works for less fortunate children.

We strongly wanted this first New Year’s Eve in the square in Aquileia. An evening that will thrill the audience also thanks to a highly significant surprise: the Ukrainian mezzo-soprano Tetiana Stytsenko and her husband Sergey Kanygin, a Russian tenor, will sing the Ode to Joy together at the foot of the Patriarchal Basilica. A universal call for peace”.