American Heartland: Oklahoma to Build Massive $2 Billion Theme Park Comparable to Disneyland

New $2 Billion American Heartland Theme Park and Entertainment Destination Coming to Oklahoma

In a surprising announcement, a massive $2 billion theme park and entertainment destination, comparable in size to Disneyland, is set to be built in Oklahoma. The American Heartland theme park, with its “Americana”-themed setting, will span across 125 acres, accompanied by a full-scale trailer park, as part of a larger 1,000-acre development along Route 66 west of Grand Lake.

Situated near the town of Vinita, approximately 65 miles northeast of Tulsa, the American Heartland is expected to transform the state’s tourism landscape. Offering family-friendly rides, attractions, live entertainment, and waterways, the park aims to provide visitors with a journey through the best of American history. With six “distinctly American lands” such as the Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village, and Electropolis, the park promises an immersive experience.

The adjacent Three Ponies Camp will be the largest campground in the central United States, consisting of around 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins, offering a convenient stay for visitors. Construction will happen in phases, with the RV park and cabins opening in spring 2025 as part of the first phase.

However, the centerpiece of the development, a 300-room hotel, and a modern indoor water park, won’t be open until next year. Once fully operational, the American Heartland theme park anticipates attracting over 2 million out-of-state visitors annually, thereby boosting Oklahoma’s tourism industry significantly.

Founder and creative director of American Heartland, Gene Bicknell, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “American Heartland will be a place where families can come together to make lasting memories, experience joy, laughter, imagination, and wonder.” He emphasized that the park celebrates various aspects of the country, from its landscapes to its cultures and, most importantly, its people.

The ambitious project is not just about entertainment. It is forecasted to create more than 4,000 jobs and attract new businesses to the state, according to its promoters. Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, emphasized the significance of the development, stating, “The scale and quality of the development will be unique in the region, making Vinita, Oklahoma a must-see destination for families around the world.”

With the American Heartland theme park and resort serving as an anchor tourist destination situated on Route 66, Oklahoma is expected to emerge as a vibrant and sought-after tourism hotspot. The project is slated to put the state on the map, drawing attention from visitors globally and bringing economic growth to the region.

Stay tuned for more updates as construction progresses on the American Heartland theme park, promising an exceptional experience for families and visitors from near and far.

