An 11-year-old boy died after choking on a piece of meat in Santiago del Estero

The tragedy reached this Friday a family from the town of Fernández, Santiago del Estero, after an 11-year-old boy lost his life after choking on a piece of meat when I had lunch

The event, which caused a great commotion throughout the province, occurred in a house located in the Las Américas neighborhood, where a family lunch was taking place like every day.

It was at that moment that the minor’s relatives noticed that he had stuck with a piece of meat, which prevented him from breathing. He was immediately transferred urgently to the “Rudecindo del Valle Cazzaniga” area hospital, where the medical team applied resuscitation maneuvers for half an hour. unfortunately without success.

The prosecutor on duty Natalia Saavedratook part in the event and among the procedures arranged, ordered the transfer of the body to the judicial morgue to perform an autopsywith the aim of obtaining greater precision on the causes of death.

Senator Anabel Sagasti’s nephew died of choking during a barbecue in Mendoza

On April 22, a situation of similar characteristics took place in the province of Mendoza, when a 23-year-old young man, a nephew of the national senate Anabel Fernández Sagasti, died as a result of choking on a piece of meatwhile sharing a barbecue with friends.

Everything happened in one of the quinchos of the Godoy Cruz club, where despite the efforts of the rest of those present, the young man lost his life. After the tragic event, the institution, of which the victim was a member, decreed 48 hours of mourning and ordered the closure of the property.

With information from All News

