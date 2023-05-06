ODI ranking, Pakistan team has secured the first position

After the success of the home series against New Zealand, the Pakistan cricket team has come to the first place in the ICC One Day International Ranking. Under the leadership of Babar Azam, the national team is at the first position with 113 points, Australia and India are also at the second and third positions with 113 points respectively. England fourth with 111 points, New Zealand fifth with 107 points, South Africa sixth with 101 points, Bangladesh seventh with 95 points, Sri Lanka eighth with 86 points, West Indies ninth with 72 points while Afghanistan team It is in tenth place with 71 points.