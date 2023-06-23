“An extra point because his wake was fun”

A 93-year-old grandmother became a TikTok sensation with more than 10 million followers around the world, thanks to videos where she shares details of her life.

The tiktoker that goes by the name “@grandma_droniak”, publishes a wide range of content. However, in the last few days it reached more than 17 million views in a single video that went viral. Grandma ranked her former partners, giving them scores and sharing related data.

In the description of the video, the grandmother left a forceful phrase that speaks for itself, stating that everyone taught her that “I’m better off being single.”

Grandma began by talking about Billy, who got the lowest score: “I liked him because he was tall, but I couldn’t kiss him. A 3/10″. She then mentioned Bruce, who according to her had a nice bike, but he’s already passed away. Also, she added “I give him an extra point because his funeral was fun, 4/10″.

Then he thinks back to Burt and George, whom he gave 8 out of 10 and 9 out of 10, respectively. About the first one, she remembers that he invited her to dinner at cool places and that she didn’t have to carry her purse, but he’s dead too.

George, apparently the best of all, did not receive details, but the grandmother dedicated a “may slay in peace” to him, which translates as a light-hearted “may he rest in peace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

