Andrea Kiewel, Mareile Höppner and Co.: Unbelievable, but true! THESE celebrity ladies are the same age

With the best will in the world, many celebrity women do not show their age. However, it is also amazing how differently some stars who were born in the same year aged. Would you have guessed that THESE celebs were the same age?

Whether it’s because of good genes or because of a little detour to the beauty doc: many celebrities don’t look their age with the best will in the world. celebrity ladies like Verona PoothLilly Becker and Mareile Hoeppner prove on Instagram almost every day that age is just a number, and some twenty-somethings can only rub their eyes enviously.

Strange but true! Verona Pooth and Inka Bause are the same age

But would you have thought that, for example Verona Pooth and Inka Bause were born in the same year? We are not! Although both saw the light of day in 1968, one would assume that Inka Bause has a few more years under her belt than TV icon Verona Pooth. The Bohlen-Ex probably owes her young appearance to her Bolivian roots (or a beauty operation).



Mareile Höppner, Annemarie Carpendale, Shakira and Michelle Hunziker born in the same year

Not the only amazing year comparison: Also “extra” presenter Mareile Hoeppner“taff”-Star Annemarie CarpendaleSinger Shakira and Germany’s favorite Italian Michelle Hunziker are the same age. All four women were born in 1977 and are 46 years old, except for Annemarie Carpendale, whose birthday is in October.



Three other women we would never have guessed to be the same age are Nazan Eckes, Ruth Moschner and Lilly Becker. All three saw the light of day in 1976.



Also Sophia Thoma and Laura Wontorra were born in the same year, 1989. While Laura Wontorra celebrated her 34th birthday in February, Simone Thomalla’s daughter will not be 34 until October.



Age shock with Andrea Kiewel, Katja Burkard and Co.

Even with our last four ladies, you probably wouldn’t have believed that they were the same age. Or would you have thought that both television millionairessCarmen Geiss as well as RTL presenter Katja BurkardBohlen-Ex Nadja Abd el Farrag and “TV Garden” presenter Andrea Kiewel were born in the same year (1965)? We leave it to you to decide which of the four ladies has held up best so far.



fka/loc/news.de