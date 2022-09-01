Chinese actress Yoko Ramome announced on Weibo on September 1 that she had changed her real name to “Li Jiaqi” because of her mother’s opinion. Unexpectedly, senior screenwriter Wang Hailin later broke the news that “it was a request from the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television.”

The 27-year-old Yoko Rame used to be an internet celebrity. She made a name for herself by shooting short films, and later successfully transformed herself into an actor. However, due to the strong Japanese flavor of her stage name, she was angered by the little pink for “pro-Japan”.

Yoko Rame decided to change her real name back, she said on Weibo: “From now on, I will return to my real name Li Jiaqi. My mother said, everything is as it was, listen to my mother! If you feel that the name is not easy to remember, just call me Xiao. The name is “Little Spicy”. Life is ups and downs, everyone is the protagonist of their own life, I’m just an occasional little spice on your table. Set a new goal and be a good spice bag”!

The Chinese actress announced that she would no longer use the stage name “Ramu Yoko”, and now continues to develop in the entertainment industry under her real name “Li Jiaqi”. (Photo: Little Spicy Li Jiaqi Weibo)

Unexpectedly, senior screenwriter Wang Hailin broke the news on Weibo, “Yang Ying can no longer sign angelababy, and Yoko Ramu must also be called by a Chinese name. It is a requirement of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television. A foreign name or a stage name similar to a foreign name will not be allowed.” .

Senior Chinese screenwriter Wang Hailin broke the news that the CCP’s State Administration of Radio, Film and Television has imposed a new ban. (Photo: Wang Hailin Weibo)

After Wang Hailin’s post was exposed, it aroused heated discussions among Chinese netizens, “It’s funny, how many years is it now?” It’s a possibility, I don’t need to learn English in the future”, “What should I do with those rappers like this”, but some netizens pointed out that “I don’t know if it’s true or not, let’s see first.”

In recent years, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television of the Communist Party of China has been making heavy blows against the entertainment industry, making everyone in the entertainment industry feel self-indulgent and cautious, afraid that they will fall from the clouds to the bottom of the valley overnight.

