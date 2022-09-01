Yesterday, the Hygiene and Public Health Service of ULSS 7 Pedemontana was notified of the positivity to the Dengue virus for a citizen residing in the Municipality of Malo.

The patient, who returned from a trip abroad where in all likelihood the infection occurred, showed a slight symptomatology (fever and general malaise) which in consideration of his stay abroad had suggested the opportunity to carry out the test, performed at the Microbiology laboratory of the University Hospital of Padua.

The patient, already asymptomatic at the moment, is not contagious and is not subject to isolation. Furthermore, as regards the road drains, the operators of the Prevention Department found, after the analysis made on them, the absence of the presence of mosquito larvae or adult mosquitoes, testifying to the effectiveness of the preventive treatments carried out by the Municipal administration in collaboration with the Malo Civil Protection Volunteers Group.

Only as a precaution, in accordance with the regional guidelines, in agreement with the Municipal Administration, an extraordinary disinfection was ordered near the patient’s home and workplace.

As known, dengue fever is a tropical infectious disease caused by the Dengue virus, currently spread in over 100 countries around the world. The disease presents with fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, in addition to the characteristic rash similar to that of measles, and only in rare cases can it present complications. Therapy is supportive and is based on hydration in the case of a mild to moderate form of the disease and, in severe cases, on intravenous administration of fluids and haemotransfusion.

The virus is transmitted through the bite of mosquitoes but in our country, not being present in an endemic way, the spread of the infection is unlikely.

Ulss Press Release 7

See also From 10 March food and drink in cinemas, stadiums and theaters - Health Did you like this article? Share it on:

Print this news

